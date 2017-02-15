Police book Sasikala, Edapadi Palaniswamy

KANCHEEPURAM, Tamil Nadu: Police today booked AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala and its Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy in connection with the alleged detention of party MLAs at a resort in this district.

The two were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to abduction and wrongful confinement.

The case was filed at Koovathur police station on a complaint from Madurai (South) MLA S S Saravanan, who has since joined the rebel O Panneerselvam camp.

Last week, while extending his support to Chief Minister Panneerselvam, Saravanan claimed that he had managed to flee from the resort by changing into a t-shirt and bermuda shorts.

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the Legislature Party Leader.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.

The AIADMK MLAs have been put up at the luxury resort for the past one week, and many of those who swear allegiance to Sasikala have been insisting they were staying on their own volition.

Sasikala herself had visited the resort thrice to hold discussions with her party legislators.–PTI

