Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Police, law and order to be under Centre in new UT of JK, land under elected govt

Police, law and order to be under Centre in new UT of JK, land under elected govt
October 30
16:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Centre will be in direct control of the police and the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday when it becomes a Union Territory, while the land will be under the elected government there.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the land — the rights in or over it — will be with the elected government of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, unlike in Delhi where the LG exercises control through the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), a central government entity.

The Act says the Legislative Assembly of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir may make laws for the whole or any part of the union territory with respect to any of the matters enumerated in the state list of the Constitution except the subjects mentioned in entries one and two — ‘public order’ and ‘police’ respectively — or the Concurrent List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

Police, and law and order in Delhi and Puducherry, both of which have their own legislative assembly, is controlled by the Centre through the Lieutenant Governor (LG).

All India Services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will be under the control of the LG and not the elected government of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The services and the ACB have been among the key reasons for frequent tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act says matters related to land, that is to say rights in or over it, land tenures, transfer and alienation of agricultural land, land improvement and agricultural loans will be under the domain of the elected government of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Land revenue, including the assessment and collection, maintenance of land records, survey for revenue purposes and records of rights, and alienation of revenues will also come under the purview of the elected government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police, law and order, and land in the UT of Ladakh will be under the direct control of its LG, through whom the Centre will administer the high-altitude region. According to the Act, Ladakh will not have a legislative assembly.

On and from the appointed day, that is October 31, when the two new UTs will come into existence, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir shall be the common high court for the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

The judges of the high court of J-K will become the judges of the common high court from Thursday.

The Act says the cadres of the IAS and IPS for the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, on and from the appointed day, shall continue to function on the existing cadres.

However in future, the all India service officers to be posted to UTs of Jammu and Kashmir or Ladakh shall be borne on the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, more popularly known as UT cadre.

The total strength of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir assembly is 107 elected MLAs, which will be enhanced to 114 after delimitation. Twenty-four seats of the Assembly will continue to remain vacant as they fall under Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

From midnight, #JK will cease to be a state; two new UTs to come into existence - https://t.co/KAsj04u9RP Get your… https://t.co/97dppTfesL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 11:03 am

#EU MPs in #Kashmir say Article 370 internal issue, stand by India in fight against terror -… https://t.co/aoMsnWlF1h
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 11:00 am

Merkel to visit India with ministerial delegation, to hold talks with PM Modi - https://t.co/U15kGkdk6b Get your n… https://t.co/pJA1CfRSMm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:58 am

Indian-American attorney demands US Congressional fact-finding mission to Kashmir - https://t.co/PjTRqAGcoM Get yo… https://t.co/pQBUHXDXVB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 30, 2019, 10:56 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.