India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Policeman pedals away ice-cream cart, video goes viral

Policeman pedals away ice-cream cart, video goes viral
June 26
15:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KANPUR: A video clip of a policeman pedalling an ice-cream cart while its vendor is seen running behind it has gone viral on the social media.

The video was apparently shot by some passer-by in the Barra area of the city.

According to sources, the vendor was parking his ice-cream cart when all of a sudden, two policemen came on a bike and started reprimanding him. Before the vendor could explain himself, one of the policemen got down from the bike and took hold of the ice-cream cart and started pedalling away as the harried owner ran behind him.

Superintendent of Police (south) Aparna Gupta said that the video was shot when curfew came into force after 9 p.m.

“It was during this time that the policemen were imposing curfew in the Barra area. While patrolling, they came across a vendor selling ice-cream beyond the permissible timings. Taking it to be an offence, one of the policemen reprimanded the vendor and took possession of the ice-cream cart.

“The cop then started pedalling and asked the vendor to follow him to the police station. However, the policemen released his cart midway and warned him not to sell ice-cream in curfew hours,” said the SP.

She said that during the incident, someone filmed it and made the video viral on social media. The SP further said that later it also came to light that some policemen on patrol were drunk.

“An investigation has been ordered and further action will be taken on the report,” she said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Policeman pedals away ice-cream cart, video goes viral - https://t.co/cmi0vWZlN5 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/bm8hxKqCS0
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:43 am

    'I'm Indira's granddaughter, nothing can ... - https://t.co/8X8ZqtocXl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/uisirdJMJN
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:41 am

    'US #COVID-19 cases may be 10 times higher than reported' - https://t.co/yaAVHrayzN Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/hSu5SVDdJX
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:38 am

    Couldn't be more proud of boys, says Klopp as ... - https://t.co/UwQPBJKwsz Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/KScBktKDqY
    h J R

    - June 26, 2020, 9:34 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.