Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Polio cases in Pakistan rises to 111 in 2019: Officials

Polio cases in Pakistan rises to 111 in 2019: Officials
December 20
16:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: The total tally of polio cases in Pakistan this year has reached 111 with seven new cases reported recently from various parts of the country, officials said. Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is still endemic.

According to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, of the seven new polio cases reported on Wednesday, four were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two from Balochistan and one from Sindh province.

The number of people affected by polio this year has now reached 111, officials said.
Within the Sindh province, Karachi has witnessed the highest number of six polio cases this year, they said.

Pakistan has been fighting to combat polio since 1994. However, attempts to eradicate the crippling disease have been seriously hampered by deadly targeting of vaccination teams in recent years by militants, who oppose the drives, claiming that the polio drops cause infertility.
Attacks on immunisation teams have claimed 68 lives since December 2012. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @PTI_News: Anyone born in India before 1987 or whose parents were born before 1987 is a bona fide Indian citizen according to law; no ne…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:23 am

RT @PTI_News: Government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from people who are staging protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: Off…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:20 am

National Sikh Front backs Citizenship Act - https://t.co/d12Ld7JrpB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP… https://t.co/Zw55zvc0nJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:14 am

#Indian-Americans, students hold protests against CAA in US cities - https://t.co/JPAwjRl7b7 Get your news feature… https://t.co/bzx8fVkrxg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 20, 2019, 11:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.