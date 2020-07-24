India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Political leadership, community engagement vital for COVID-19 response’

‘Political leadership, community engagement vital for COVID-19 response’
July 24
10:33 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that political leadership and community engagement are the two vital pillars of the response to COVID-19.

Tedros told a virtual press conference on Thursday that although all countries have been affected, intense transmission has been seen in a relatively small group of nations, Xinhua news agency. “Almost 10 million cases, or two-thirds of all cases globally, are from 10 countries, and almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries,” he said.

According to the latest figure released by the WHO, the three countries that are hit the hardest by the COVID-19 are the US, Brazil and India.  “We’re asking everyone to treat the decisions about where they go, what they do and who they meet with as life-and-death decisions — because they are,” the WHO chief said. “It may not be your life, but your choices could be the difference between life and death for someone you love, or for a complete stranger.”

“In recent years we’ve seen young people leading grassroots movements for climate change and racial equality,” he said, adding that “now we need young people to start a global movement for health — for a world in which health is a human right, not a privilege”.  As of Friday morning, the total number of global COVID-19 cases stood at 15,439,456, while the fatalities rose to 631,926.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Quad contain china's influence in the Indian Ocean?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Satisfied with #India's cooperation in ... - https://t.co/z72tO1Onx3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Oxo6KKUmVb
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 6:00 am

    COVID-19 could push one-third of Nepal's ... - https://t.co/TnnfTBOcnI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/i91TWmtVEC
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 5:57 am

    Vidyut Jammwal: I'm not a star son, have survived ... - https://t.co/yOpgNXdTUU Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/3peVuGO5MK
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 5:54 am

    Pak ready to play but won't run ... - https://t.co/KXFDB3hMmz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sportsâ€¦ https://t.co/nqqDJYwIqR
    h J R

    - July 24, 2020, 5:51 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.