Politics today is either about earning money or fame: Ghulam Nabi Azad

March 24
09:24 2022
NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that politics today have changed a lot as nowadays people enter into politics for earning money or fame.

“A lot has changed in today’s politics, now politics is limited to earning/making money or getting fame,” said Azad while addressing a lecture commemorating the 99th Birth Anniversary of Former Union Railway Minister Late Lalit Narayan Mishra.
“During those days when Lalit Narayan Mishra was active in public life, politics was not at all about earning or making money,” said Azad.

Expressing concerns over the politics being done on issues of religion, Azad said “I pray that more such politicians like Mishra come to the forefront. That generation of leaders never mocked any religion. They kept religion at a personal level and it was not like that they didn’t practice any religion. They were religious but at the same time secular.”

Further, Azad expressed concern about the deteriorating situation of the judiciary system and the purported delay in the appointment of judges. “Our Judiciary system has deteriorated. The recruitment of judges is being delayed. It is not like that there is a shortage of lawyers but a shortage of Judges being witnessed in our Judiciary system,” said Azad.

Many leaders from across the party attended the event which was organised in New Delhi to remember Congress leader Late Lalit Narayan Mishra on his 99th birth anniversary.

Narayan Mishra served as Minister of Railways from 1973 to 1975. He was brought into politics by the first Chief Minister of Bihar, Krishna Sinha, when he was made parliamentary secretary to the First Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)

