Pollywood star Parmish Verma enthrals LPU Students

JASWANT SNGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: A Gala musical celebration featuring Parmish Verma was organized at Lovely Professional University, where all-time hit Punjabi numbers were performed. The occasion was “Commencement Ceremony 2019” for thousands of final year LPU Students. Punjabi actor, singer and director and considered a heart-throb among the youth, Parmish raised the musical heat with his electrifying songs like ‘Gaal ni Kadni’, ‘Kache pakke yaar’, ‘Asi Pinda Wale Jatt’, ‘Dil diya gallan’ among others.

Noting the energy and emotions among the crowd, Parmish shared his experiences of hard work to rise in life. “Singing is my passion and singing in front of live audience like you helps me connect with fans in the best possible manner,” Parmish said. “I love performing before you all as you have provided me great strength to perform better than before. I wish you all the best in your career ahead.” During concluding hours of the ceremony, Tollywood super-actress Wamiqa Gabbi also performed to cheer up students. Wamiqa has worked in a number of Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films.

Adding to the excitement, renowned DJ Bhanu also made students sway to enthralling beats. This was followed by splendid performances by accompanying artists Satta, Goldy and Arman Bedil.

Comments

comments