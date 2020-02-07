Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pompeo condemns violent extremists who target Hindus in Pakistan, Muslims in Myanmar

Pompeo condemns violent extremists who target Hindus in Pakistan, Muslims in Myanmar
February 07
11:25 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned terrorists and violent extremists who target religious minorities, including Hindus in Pakistan and Muslims in Myanmar.

Pompeo made the comments on Wednesday while launching a 27-nation International Religious Freedom Alliance, which will try to adopt a collective approach in protecting and preserving religious freedom across the world.

“We condemn terrorists and violent extremists who target religious minorities, whether they are Yezidis in Iraq, Hindus in Pakistan, Christians in northeast Nigeria, or Muslims in Burma,” Pompeo said.

“We condemn blasphemy and apostasy laws that criminalize matters of the soul. We condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s hostility to all faiths. We know several of you courageously pushed back against Chinese pressure by agreeing to be part of this Alliance, and we thank you for that,” he said.

“Finally, our Alliance is off on the right foot as countries do their parts to advance this mission,” the top American diplomat said.

Among the prominent countries to join the alliance are Australia, Brazil, the UK, Israel, Ukraine, the Netherlands and Greece.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

There have been several reports of forced conversion of Hindu and Sikh girls who are then married off to Muslims in Pakistan.

The All Pakistan Hindu Council on January 26 said a Hindu girl was abducted from her wedding ceremony, forced to convert to Islam and married off to a Muslim man in Sindh province.

India on January 28 summoned a senior official of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and issued a strong demarche over the abduction of the Hindu girl. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Did Modi Govt. failed to save Air India?

  • Yes (71%, 177 Votes)
  • No (29%, 72 Votes)

Total Voters: 249

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Ambassador Sandhu presents his credentials to Trump in Oval Office - https://t.co/e2sju13kTa Get your news feature… https://t.co/Vj4PvUVntw
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 7, 2020, 5:57 am

Pompeo condemns violent extremists who target Hindus in Pakistan, Muslims in Myanmar - https://t.co/m4mv3rj9x7 Get… https://t.co/whGJeZz6uO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 7, 2020, 5:55 am

UK High Court to set terms in Chinese banks' claim against Anil Ambani - https://t.co/Ifnf2OY69a Get your news fea… https://t.co/IWYBx0AaGL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 7, 2020, 5:52 am

PM Modi defends NPR, says updating it will help give benefits of schemes to poor - https://t.co/inORGthAWm Get you… https://t.co/JthCJ74997
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 7, 2020, 5:51 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.