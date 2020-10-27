India Post News Paper

Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue

October 27
16:57 2020
NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the two countries during which Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), a key foundational agreement allowing sharing of geospatial information between their militaries, was signed.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet that guidance from the highest levels of Indian and American leadership has been instrumental in further strengthening and deepening the multifaceted ties between the two countries

“Call on PM Narendra Modi by US Secretaries of State and Defense, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper. Guidance from the highest levels of Indian and American leadership has been instrumental in further strengthening and deepening the multifaceted ties between the two countries,” he said.

Defence ministry’s Additional Secretary Jivesh Nandan signed the agreement on behalf of the Indian government. BECA will allow the militaries of the two countries to share geospatial information, high-end military technology and classified satellite data on defence-related issues.

After the conclusion of the agreement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that military-to-military cooperation between the two countries is progressing well.

“Our military-to-military cooperation is progressing very well. In two days meeting, we also explored the probable capacity building and other joint cooperation activities in third countries including our neighbourhood and beyond,” he said. (ANI)

