Pompeo meets PM Modi, discusses key strategic issues
June 26
16:36 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for the Indo-US strategic partnership in the new tenure of his government when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met him here Wednesday.

The prime minister expressed his strong commitment to achieving the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people-to-people contacts.

The two discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

“The prime minister reiterated the priority that he attaches to relations with the US and outlined his vision for the Strategic Partnership in the new tenure of the Government and beyond, building on a strong foundation of trust and shared interest,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Pompeo expressed the US government’s continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realise the shared vision and goals, it said.

He also conveyed greetings of President Donald Trump to the prime minister and congratulated him on his electoral victory.

Modi requested Pompeo to convey his thanks to Trump for his good wishes.

Pompeo, who arrived here last night, later held detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership. Secretary Pompeo called on PM Narendra Modi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship. PM will meet President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with pictures of the meeting.

Pompeo’s talks here is the first high-level interaction between the two countries after the return of the Modi government to power last month. The visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan later this week. PTI

