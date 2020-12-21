India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Pompeo says ‘Iran-Backed’ forces behind Baghdad Green Zone Attack

Pompeo says ‘Iran-Backed’ forces behind Baghdad Green Zone Attack
December 21
11:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday accused “Iran-backed militias” of carrying out the Sunday rocket attack on the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

“The United States strongly condemns the latest attack by Iran-backed militias on the International Zone in Baghdad. While no Embassy personnel were harmed, the attack caused at least one Iraqi civilian casualty and damaged Iraqi civilian property. We wish those hurt a speedy recovery,” Pompeo said in a statement.
The US Secretary of State said that Iran-backed militias are the most serious impediment to helping Iraq return to peace and prosperity.

“As Iraq struggles with COVID-19 and an increasingly dire economic crisis, Iran-backed militias are the most serious impediment to helping Iraq return to peace and prosperity. The same militias targeting diplomatic facilities are stealing Iraqi state resources on a massive scale, attacking peaceful protesters and activists, and engaging in sectarian violence, “Pompeo said.

Pompeo called for efforts to “reinforce Iraq’s sovereignty”, to bring to justice those responsible for these reprehensible attacks.

“We call on all Iraqis to support their government’s efforts to reinforce Iraq’s sovereignty, to bring to justice those responsible for these reprehensible attacks and ensure that all the currently Iran-backed militias are under state control,” he added. According to Sputnik, The US embassy in Baghdad said on Sunday that the latest rocket attack on the Green Zone, which hosts diplomatic missions and government buildings, inflicted some minor damage to its premises.

Citing Iraqi TV reports, three rockets were fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone on Sunday and the US embassy’s air defense systems responded to the attack.

This is not the first time the Green Zone, and the US embassy, in particular, get fired at. In September, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the Trump Administration, that Washington had warned Iraq it would close the embassy if attacks persist.

Rockets are also being frequently fired at Baghdad’s international airport, with an adjacent military airfield, as well as foreign military bases across Iraq. Such assaults rarely result in casualties or any significant material damage. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Unemployed Dubai-based Indian wins ... - https://t.co/cey95B77c5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 12:12 pm

    'Mutant Covid-19 strain in ... - https://t.co/iWW5SRZiIf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanVivekMurthy #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 12:04 pm

    India suspends #Flights from UK ... - https://t.co/t0rMfgVlDR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #BorisJohnson #EnglandNewCOVID #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #MinistryOfCivilAviation #MutantCOvid19 #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 11:54 am

    Automated systems flagged ... - https://t.co/38oOBqIPgx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FacebookPage #FinancialYear #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - December 21, 2020, 9:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.