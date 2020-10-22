Pooja Motwaniâ€™s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid Foundation Covid Soldiers Virtual Awards 2020
India Post News Service
Fashion designer Pooja Motwani, the founder director of the event said that they had 30 guests & 50 awardees from across the globe virtually. Hon’ble Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel Ji from the legislative assembly was the chief guest of the event. He shared his views on the pandemic, central and state govt planned to control the crises. It is available on Pooja Motwani Wear Facebook Page. We honored those who have achieved a lot in their life on their own and have helped those facing difficulties in the Corona period.
Fashion designer Pooja Motwani further revealed that this virtual award includes singers, actors, makeup artists, from across the country. Pilots, airhostesses, doctors, tarot card readers and social workers were also included.
Awardees were from India, Hong Kong, USA, UK, Dubai, Canada.
The jury panel for the award included Rita Gangwani, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, Sharad Kohli and DJ Lemon. Bollywood singers Shibani Kashyap and Jagdish Chandra were VIP guests for this virtual award event held on Facebook.
Rishi Miglani, Swati Mehrotra, Sandeep Marwah, Nitika Panjwani, Karan Singh Chhabra, Rajiv Arora, Bhavna Jagwani, Sandeep Marwah, Nikita arya, actor Nasir Abdullah were the guests of honor and they shared very positive comments on the Covid-19 pandemic. Sulabh Nagpal, singer, gave a commendable live performance. Everyone associated with this event joined the 6 hours live event Dj Kj performed followed by Ganesh Vandana Music.