India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Pooja Motwaniâ€™s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid Foundation Covid Soldiers Virtual Awards 2020

Pooja Motwaniâ€™s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid Foundation Covid Soldiers Virtual Awards 2020
October 22
16:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

Fashion designer Pooja Motwani, the founder director of the event said that they had 30 guests & 50 awardees from across the globe virtually. Hon’ble Speaker Shri Ram Niwas Goel Ji from the legislative assembly was the chief guest of the event. He shared his views on the pandemic, central and state govt planned to control the crises. It is available on Pooja Motwani Wear Facebook Page. We honored those who have achieved a lot in their life on their own and have helped those facing difficulties in the Corona period.

Fashion designer Pooja Motwani further revealed that this virtual award includes singers, actors, makeup artists, from across the country. Pilots, airhostesses, doctors, tarot card readers and social workers were also included.

Awardees were from India, Hong Kong, USA, UK, Dubai, Canada.

The jury panel for the award included Rita Gangwani, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, Sharad Kohli and DJ Lemon. Bollywood singers Shibani Kashyap and Jagdish Chandra were VIP guests for this virtual award event held on Facebook.

Rishi Miglani, Swati Mehrotra, Sandeep Marwah, Nitika Panjwani, Karan Singh Chhabra, Rajiv Arora, Bhavna Jagwani, Sandeep Marwah, Nikita arya, actor Nasir Abdullah were the guests of honor and they shared very positive comments on the Covid-19 pandemic. Sulabh Nagpal, singer, gave a commendable live performance. Everyone associated with this event joined the 6 hours live event Dj Kj performed followed by Ganesh Vandana Music.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    History of AAPI, chronicled by Dr. ... - https://t.co/Z9zxfglguh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #CoffeeTableBook #Community #Diaspora #FallGoverningBodyMeeting #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:15 am

    Comprehensive Support for ... - https://t.co/ClohPw78EX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:14 am

    MinisterTomar Launched 70 @70 Program in Boston - https://t.co/b8rf9HmmIT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #7070 #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #DrSPadmavati #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:13 am

    Pooja Motwaniâ€™s My Rajasthan Concept, Rahat Aid F ... - https://t.co/EnKKrxMHOi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FashionDesignerPoojaMotwani #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 22, 2020, 11:01 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.