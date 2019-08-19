Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Pooja, Navjot in World Championship squad in absence of opponents

Pooja, Navjot in World Championship squad in absence of opponents
August 19
16:18 2019
NEW DELHI: Wrestlers Pooja Dhanda and Navjot Kaur, who failed to book berths in the Olympic categories, made it to India’s World Championships squad on Monday without entering the mat as there were no opponents to challenge them in the trails in Lucknow. Monday’s trails were held in four non-Olympic categories, and Pooja will compete in the 59kg, while Navjot will be India’s entry in the 65kg.

There were no entries in their categories as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had barred 25 wrestlers, including seven in trials categories, from participating on grounds of indiscipline. From 45 wrestlers, who are part of the National camp at SAI Centre in Lucknow, 25 left without informing the federation. Pooja had lost the 57kg trials to Sarita Mor and though she will not be able to book an Olympic berth in that category at the Worlds, she has a chance to add a medal to the bronze she won last year.

Similarly, for the Asian Championship gold medallist Navjot, it is a chance to add a Worlds medal in her kitty. She had lost to Divya Kakran in the 68kg trials. Monday’s trials in four categories figured just two bouts.

In the three-wrestler 55kg draw, Lalita got a bye and then beat Meenakshi 9-1 in the final bout to qualify for the Worlds. Meenakshi had outplayed Kiran 5-0 in her opening bout. In the 72kg two-wrestler draw, Komal earned the ticket to World Championship with a close 3-2 win over Nikky. The World Championship, scheduled to be held in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan from September 14-22, is the first Olympic qualifying event.

India’s women squad: Seema Bisla (50kg) Vinesh Phogat (53kg) Lalita (55kg) Sarita Mor (57kg) Pooja Dhanda (59kg) Sakshi Malik (62kg) Navjot Kaur (65kg) Divya Kakran (68kg) Komal (72kg) Kiran (76kg). PTI

