Poonam Pandey not scared of showing her bold side on ‘Lock Upp’
February 28
12:38 2022
MUMBAI: In the latest promo of the show ‘Lock Upp’, ‘Nasha’ actress Poonam Pandey was questioned by Kangana Ranaut about whether she admits to making adult films.

Kangana says: “Do you admit that you make adult films and promote them as well.”

To this Poonam replies: “Whatever video I have made till now or photos I have clicked, I haven’t broken any laws. If people can love the fake one, I am sure they will love the real one.”

Well it was quite a shocking reply by Poonam that of course reflects her bold side which she seems like will be revealing on the show. Poonam is a social media figure and she remained in limelight because of her semi-nude photos and her controversial statements. She debuted in Bollywood with the 2013 film ‘Nasha’.

‘Lock Upp’ will be streaming tonight at 10 pm on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

