Mamata insulting the Constitution by not accepting me as PM: Modi BANKURA/PURULIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is insulting the Constitution by saying that she is not ready to accept him as the...

Indian Christian serves iftar to nearly 800 Muslim workers DUBAI: An Indian Christian businessman, who built a mosque for Muslim workers in the UAE, is serving iftar meals to nearly 800 workers during the ongoing month of Ramzan. Saji...

Emirates Airline profit dives 69 per cent in ‘tough’ year DUBAI: Emirates Airline reported a 69 per cent drop in net profits Thursday on high fuel prices and a strong dollar in what it described as a “tough” year. The...

18-year-old US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT WASHINGTON: An 18-year-old US national Wednesday pleaded guilty to the charges supporting and recruiting fighters for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which carried out the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attack....

‘Naamdars’ use naval fleet for holidaying, ‘kaamdars’ use them to strike at terror: Jaitley NEW DELHI: Echoing sentiments expressed by the Prime Minister over the use of INS Viraat by late Rajiv Gandhi for a family vacation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said while...

Pope changes Church law to make reporting sex abuse obligatory VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Thursday issued a new law for the entire Catholic Church, obliging those who know about sex abuse cases to report them. The legal document, issued...

‘The Truth About Neighbours’: An Indo-Pak literary venture NEW DELHI: A book, to be published later this year, will provide a contemporary understanding of India and Pakistan and their thoughts about one another, written together by an Indian...

Nepal officials in quandary as 14-yr-old gives birth after partnering with underage boy KATHMANDU: A 14-year-old girl and her one-year younger husband in Nepal have become parents, stumping officials as to how to register their ‘marriage’ as well as the baby boy’s birth...

Mamata denies saying she will slap the PM SIMULIA (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Thursday denied having said that she will slap Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted she had said he...