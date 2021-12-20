India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Pope Francis told me invitation to visit India is ‘the greatest gift’: Modi

Pope Francis told me invitation to visit India is ‘the greatest gift’: Modi
December 20
15:29 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Pope Francis had said that his invitation to visit India is the “greatest gift” he had offered him, while stating that India was a shining beacon of unity in diversity to the world.

Addressing a gathering in Goa on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the state’s Liberation on December 19, 1961, he said: “I was in Italy and Vatican City some time back. I got the opportunity to meet Pope Francis… I have invited him to India and I want to tell you what he said after my invitation. Pope Francis said, ‘This is the greatest gift you have given me’. This is was his affection towards India’s diversity and our vibrant democracy.”

The Prime Minister also said that the identity of India globally is that of a country which is in service of humanity and that the whole world acknowledges India’s spirit of unity in diversity.

Goa too, Modi, said was an example of how people of all communities and religions have lived together furthering the belief of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

“Goa is that place which has preserved the holy relics of Georgia’s Queen Ketevan for centuries. Some months back, St Queen Ketevan’s relics were handed over to the Georgian government. St Queen Ketevan’s sacred relics were tracked to the St. Augustine Church in 2005,” Modi said.

The Georgian queen was martyred in Shiraz (in present day Iran) in 1624, after she refused to convert from Christianity to Islam. She was later canonised as a saint by the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Her stoic defiance of religious persecution is believed to have inspired the followers of the Georgian Church even as they secretly carried the relics of their slain queen to Portuguese-held Goa for safe-keeping.

“Friends, during the struggle for Goa’s freedom, everyone fought together, struggled together against foreign rule. The Pintos revolt was led by the native Christians. This is the identity of India. Service of humanity. The whole world acknowledges India’s spirit of unity in diversity,” he also said.

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPChristianityG20 Summitgreatest giftIndiaIndiaFightsCoronaIndian ChristiansNarendraModipoliticalPope FrancisPope Invited to IndiaVatican City
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 17th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.