India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Popularity of Aus govt dips to 12-month low

Popularity of Aus govt dips to 12-month low
March 15
14:52 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CANBERRA: Australia’s opposition Labor Party has taken an electoral lead over the ruling government for the first time after the latter’s popularity plunged to a 12-month low, according to a poll.

The latest edition of Newspoll published on Sunday night found that the Labor party leads the governing coalition 52-48 on a two-party preferred basis, reports Xinhua news agency.

It comes after the two parties spent the first two months of 2021 deadlocked at 50-50 and marks the first time Labor has led the coalition since March 15, 2020, when restrictions were first introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Australia.

The poll revealed that popular support for the coalition has fallen three points to 39 per cent while that for Labor rose by two points to 39 per cent. The poll was taken as the government faced the fallout from scandals.

Australian PM expresses support to India after U’khand glacial collapse

Former government media adviser Brittany Higgins in late February went public with allegations that she was raped by a colleague in the parliament in the lead-up to the 2019 election and Attorney-General Christian Porter at the start of March identified himself as the minister accused of a historical rape.

Despite the ongoing crisis, support for Prime Minister Scott Morrison remained high. Morrison’s net approval rating, which is calculated by subtracting his disapproval rating from his approval rating, was positive 28 per cent compared to positive 1 per cent for Labor leader Anthony Albanese.

Fifty-six per cent of voters chose Morrison as their preferred Prime Minister, down from 61 per cent in February, while 30 per cent picked Albanese.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: India crosses the milestone of 3.15 crore #COVID19 vaccinations: Ministry of Health https://t.co/syCUwta8a7
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:49 pm

@ANI: Delhi Court awards death penalty to convict Ariz Khan in 2008 Batla House encounter case. The court calls the case as 'rarest of rare case'
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:46 pm

Centre eyes retired officers who dealt ... - https://t.co/iThQTwUYKH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal #Political
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:45 pm

#Hackers hit 32 Indian firms via ... - https://t.co/yotYB5y2UU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ChineseHackers #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianHackers #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss #JobsWante
h J R

- March 15, 2021, 12:25 pm

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.