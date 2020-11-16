India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Post Diwali, India records lowest Covid cases since mid-July

Post Diwali, India records lowest Covid cases since mid-July
November 16
12:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to the people, India witnessed 30,548 new Covid-19 cases post Diwali on Monday, which is the lowest reported since the mid of July. The deaths remained under 500 with a new figure of 435, while the recoveries reported were 43,851 in the last 24 hours.

The new figures have pushed the death toll to 1,30,070, while the cumulative tally stands at 88,45,127.

Meanwhile, India has now 4,65,478 active cases after a net decrease of 13,738 cases. Besides, 43,851 more cured patients took the total recoveries to 82,49,579, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data shows. The recovery rate stands at 93.09 per cent, and the fatality rate at 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 8,61,706 more samples on Sunday, taking the total to 12,56,98,525. Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,47,242 cases till date. There are 85,889 active cases and 45,974 Covid-19 deaths.

Delhi’s corona tally has reached 4,85,405 cases whereas 96 more fatalities pushed the national capital’s death toll to 7,614. The other worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Post Diwali, India records lowest Covid cases ... - https://t.co/KnrtjtOGP6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
    h J R

    - November 16, 2020, 7:08 am

    US cases cross 11 million, with 1 ... - https://t.co/1Tp1qIKopv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #1Millioncases #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump
    h J R

    - November 16, 2020, 7:07 am

    Rapid Covid test accuracy may be ... - https://t.co/5HjlnhaPSi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Vaccine #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health
    h J R

    - November 16, 2020, 7:04 am

    Zee Studios announce new ... - https://t.co/PbdQOuZRvS Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ActorAdityaRoyKapur #Actors #Actress #ADityaRoyKapur #AdityaRoyKapurFilms #AdityaRoyKapurFIlmsIndia #AhmedKhan #AkshayKumar #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #Hollywood
    h J R

    - November 16, 2020, 6:55 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.