Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Postponing T20 WC could open up window for IPL: McCullum

Postponing T20 WC could open up window for IPL: McCullum
April 23
18:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum believes if the ICC T20 World Cup — which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November — is postponed till next year, it could open up a window for the Indian Premier League.

McCullum feels hosting a 16-nation event in Australia could be risky amid coronavirus pandemic. He also stated that that if the World Cup is indeed postponed till next year then the window can be used for the IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.

“As a punter, if I were to put my final dollar on what the schedule would look like, it would be that the T20 World Cup has got to be at risk,” McCullum said on the Sky Cricket podcast. “For Australia to move 16 international teams, plus all of their support staff and then broadcasters, seems a bridge too far.

“I can’t see them playing the T20 World Cup behind closed doors either. There may be a window a bit later in the new year of 2021 which could then open up a window for the IPL,” he added. Earlier, Australia ODI and T20 skipper Aaron Finch had said that postponing the showpiece event is a possibility looking at the situation right now.

“I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be,” Finch told SEN Radio. “But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that’s with crowds or not, I don’t think that makes any difference to the players. We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work.

“I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that’s setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

  • YES (80%, 43 Votes)
  • NO (20%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 54

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

10-year-old Indian boy found #Dead in #Sharjah - https://t.co/a3V9o3HJa9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/I8gCnooGFa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:46 pm

Indian expat wins Dh350,000 in first Emirates Loto draw - https://t.co/A20olXmP5M Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ItJlA43Eo1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:44 pm

RT @ndtv: "In these 30 days of lockdown, we have been more or less stable. One of our crucial tool has been testing": CK Mishra, COVID empo…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:38 pm

#Pakistan running propaganda against #India on social media - https://t.co/MgcKrqUhEE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ie8znO5laK
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:37 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.