India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Prabhas teams up with ‘Tanhaji’ maker Om Raut for 3D biggie ‘Adipurush’

Prabhas teams up with ‘Tanhaji’ maker Om Raut for 3D biggie ‘Adipurush’
August 18
10:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Prabhas teams up with 'Tanhaji' maker Om Raut for 3D biggie 'Adipurush'.

Prabhas teams up with ‘Tanhaji’ maker Om Raut for 3D biggie ‘Adipurush’.

MUMBAI: Telugu superstar Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Om Raut of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” fame, for a 3D film titled “Adipurush”, to be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

“Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” said the “Bahubali” actor.

Raut added: “We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.” The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.

“The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters,” said Bhushan Kumar.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/p8ym8S2d5o
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 5:43 pm

    With 55K new cases, #India ... - https://t.co/BsMjwUJJ1b Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/eGu00G8XQA
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:08 am

    Clashes erupt between pro-Pak and ... - https://t.co/bqYt06kb5C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/teMJ5qiJwg
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:05 am

    US Death Valley records highest ... - https://t.co/HcXKnUj6iL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B4oCvnoUL9
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:02 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.