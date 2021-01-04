India Post News Paper

Prachanda to visit India for wife’s treatment

January 04
13:49 2021
KATHMANDU: Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda‘, will embark on a visit to India on Monday for his wifes treatment. Prachanda’s wife, Sita Dahal is suffering from multiple ailments, including progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare kind of Parkinson’s disease, diabetes and high-blood pressure.

Her health deteriorated recently and was admitted in a local Kathmandu hospital. Prachanda and his wife Sita will arrive in Mumbai later in the day, a member of the NCP Chairman’s private secretariat told IANS.

Earlier, Sita Dahal was taken to the John Hopkins University in the US, as well as Singapore for treatment. Prachanda, who had recently split the NCP against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, informed a party meeting on Sunday that due to his India visit, he would be unable to participate in the agitation against Oli’s move against dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Sita Dahal has been unwell after their on;y son Prakash died in November 2017.

