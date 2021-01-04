US urges China to end aggression against India & in the Indo-Pacific NEW DELHI: In major boost to India, the US Congress through a bipartisan law, the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2021 has condemned China for its aggression in eastern Ladakh....

‘Nations that voted against UN Rohingya resolution could play better role’ DHAKA: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that the countries, including Russia and China, which voted against a resolution recently adopted by the 75th UN General Assembly...

Tibetan exiles vote to elect next PM DHARAMSHALA: Tibetan exiles across the world on Sunday voted to elect their new ‘Sikyong’ or Prime Minister as well as members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile based here in this northern...

India soon to start world’s largest vaccination programme: Modi NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the efforts of the Indian scientists involved in developing the vaccine for Covid-19, and said India is soon going to start...

Prachanda to visit India for wife’s treatment KATHMANDU: Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda‘, will embark on a visit to India on Monday for his wifes treatment. Prachanda’s wife, Sita Dahal...

Try these appetizing dishes for warm winter meal NEW DELHI: As the winter season is intensifying the degree of its icy-cold temperature, the need for warmth and comfort food is increasing. So treat yourself with these easy to...

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally WASHINGTON DC: On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as...

Ind vs Aus: Ashwin terms plane ride to Sydney ‘turbulent and scary’ NEW DELHI: Ahead of the third Test against Australia, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday termed the journey from Melbourne to Sydney as ‘turbulent and scary’. Taking to Twitter he wrote,...

Days after being hacked, Farah Khan’s Twitter account restored NEW DELHI: Almost a week after announcing that her Twitter account has been hacked, filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her account has been restored. She made the announcement...

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for...

Those who fired upon ‘bhakts’ are now saying Lord Ram belongs to all: Yogi slams oppn GORAKHPUR: Taking a dig at opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that “those who used to say that Ram is an imagination are now...

Pelosi re-elected as US House Speaker WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Sunday (local time) officially reelected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to another term with 216 members voting for her. CNN reported that House Minority...

PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans after registering house in wives names SURAT: The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Surat on Sunday extended their gratitude to Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Lok Sabha MP CR Paatil for...

Thin layer of fog envelopes Delhi, visibility affected NEW DELHI: People in Delhi woke up to another foggy morning on Monday with a thin layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital, reducing the visibility here. According...

Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed due to farmers’ protest: Delhi Traffic Police NEW DELHI: In view of the ongoing farmers’ protest, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that Chilla and Ghazipur borders will remain closed and urged commuters to take alternate...

Houston opens first public Covid-19 vaccination site HOUSTON: The Houston Health Department opened the US city’s first public Covid-19 vaccine site. “The vaccine is our best shot to help prevent people from getting sick and potentially suffering severe...

Ganguly afebrile, conscious and doctors keeping ‘constant vigil’ on his health KOLKATA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is presently afebrile, conscious, and communicating verbally, according to the Woodlands Hospital’s medical bulletin. It also said...

US not to follow UK’s decision to delay second doses of Covid-19 vaccine: Fauci WASHINGTON: The United States will not follow the UK’s decision to delay the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Fauci while speaking...

US Senate Democrats slam Republican Senators for opposing Electoral College results WASHINGTON: US Senate Democrats on Saturday criticised 11 Republican Senators, who announced that they would oppose the Electoral College results of the presidential elections on Wednesday, when the Congress convenes...