Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana extended till March 2022

November 29
11:34 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in a bid to bring relief to over 80 crore people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is running Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to provide free grains and the scheme has been extended till March 2022.

“We are running the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to provide free grains to more than 80 crore people of the country so that they don’t face more problems. The scheme has now been extended to March 2022. With is the cost of nearly Rs 2,60,000 crore, the scheme assures that over 80 crore people have food to cook in their home,” the Prime Minister said while addressing media persons ahead of the beginning of the winter session.

Earlier this year, the Centre approved further allocation of additional foodgrain to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Phase IV) till November.

Under the scheme, the government will provide 5 kg foodgrains per person per month free of cost ration to maximum 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA (Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households) including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Amid rising concerns for a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Prime Minister urged people to stay alert.

“We have administered more than 100 crore doses of Covid vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19,” the PM said.

Ahead of the winter session, the PM also assured that the government will answer all questions.

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021’ in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. (ANI) 

Tags
BJPGarib Kalyan YojnaIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModiPMGKY 2022politicalPradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan YojanaRashan Delivery at HomeRashan Scheme
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

