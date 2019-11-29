Pragya Thakur apologises for remarks on Godse

NEW DELHI: Amid opposition ruckus, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday made a fresh statement in Lok Sabha, apologising for her remarks on Nathuram Godse, even as she asserted that she never described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin as a patriot.

“I want to say only what I do for the country. On November 27, during discussion on SPG (Amendment) Bill, I did not call Nathuram Godse a patriot (desh bhakt), I did not even take his name. Still if someone is hurt, I express my regret and apologise,” she said in Lok Sabha around 3.00 pm.

Before she entered the House, Speaker Om Birla had said that Thakur would read out the statement agreed upon at the meeting of party leaders.

Thakur started her remarks referring to her enemies, but she was interrupted by the Speaker. She then read out the fresh statement.

The House then resumed normal business with members speaking on their Zero Hour references.

Earlier in the day, Thakur had made a statement on her remarks on Godse. PTI

