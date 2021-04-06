India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Prakash Javadekar meets John Kerry, discusses climate, joint research

Prakash Javadekar meets John Kerry, discusses climate, joint research
April 06
15:58 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on Tuesday met John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for Climate, and discussed a range of issues including climate, finance, joint research and collaboration.

“Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with Mr. @JohnKerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. We discussed a range of issues including #ClimateFinance, joint research and collaboration etc,” Javadekar tweeted.

John Kerry is in India for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of US President Joe Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate. He is visiting India as a part of his Asian tour. He is the second top official of the Biden Administration visiting India. In March, US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi.

Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a virtual leaders summit on climate scheduled later this month.

The US Embassy in their statement said: “As one of the world’s largest economies and a global leader in science and innovation, India is a critical part of the solution to the climate crisis. We see India as an important partner on future clean energy research, development, and deployment, not least because of their successful domestic agenda in this area.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@ANI: India is undergoing a remarkable transformation, lifting millions out of poverty. It's a major player on the global stage: US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry https://t.co/6JBlCMDssi
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 4:17 pm

@ANI: Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for #COVID19; she is under home quarantine. (File photo) https://t.co/EEZi1sgg2S
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 12:21 pm

@indiatvnews: The night curfew in Delhi will remain in place till April 30 https://t.co/YwaoVAXONL
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 11:13 am

Bengal polls: 31.71% ... - https://t.co/Hl9Va4pOOY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShahInWestBengal #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 6, 2021, 10:40 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.