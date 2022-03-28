India Post News Paper

Pramod Sawant sworn-in as Goa Chief Minister

March 28
13:43 2022
PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered oath of office and secrecy by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda and a host of central BJP leaders attended the event at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium.

More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed at the venue for security.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the February 14 polls, just one short of a majority in the 40- member state Assembly. It also has support of five other MLAs — three independent and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. 

