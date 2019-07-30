Something went wrong with the connection!

Pranati excited

July 30
15:07 2019
Budding actress Pranati Rai Prakash is excited working in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming Love Aaj Kal 2, which stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan

“Imtiaz sir has been my favorite director since childhood, ever since I watched Jab We Met, and am an admirer of his art-like work – the way he captures emotions and presents love in myriad moods. Being directed by him is a dream come true. I wish for many more (opportunities to work with Ali),” Pranati said.

She ventured into acting with the web-series Poison and made her Bollywood debut recently with Family Of Thakurganj.

The film is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, the 2009 romantic-comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor. IANS

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

