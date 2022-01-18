Prashantt Guptha enters Bollywood AASHRAM

Capt Krishan Sharma

Actor Prashantt Guptha is set to play a pivotal role in the next season of India’s leading streaming platform MX PLAYER’s hit web series, Aashram. The super successful show is directed by veteran Indian filmmaker Prakash Jha, and stars Bobby Deol.

Now in it’s new season releasing soon in 2022, Prashantt will make his mark as the new entry in a very dynamic character. Speaking to Prashantt, he expressed with much joy, “The show is one of the most massively viewed webseries in Indian OTT history, and im delighted to be a part of its next chapter. The highlight for me was to shoot in Jaipur, my native city.”

Prashantt mentioned that the location of the shoot was five minutes away from his ancestral village of Kunda, near the historical Amer Fort. When asked about the experience of working with a veteran filmmaker like Prakash Jha and a star like Bobby Deol, he made some interesting points. “I have never seen a more enthusiastic and energetic man then Prakash ji.

His charisma and command would almost give me a complex, such was my level of awe of him. And Bobby Deol is a sweetheart human being. He’s a gentle soul and we bonded very well. So much so when I kept complimenting his fragrance, he sent his boy to go buy me a bottle of the same. The full circle of it all is, years ago we were Co-Grand Marshals in an India Day Parade in Long Island, NY, and now we were co-actors in one of India’s biggest shows.

Born and raised in New York, Prashantt Guptha has long been a Mumbai resident and Bollywood actor. He recently played prominent roles in Vivek Agnihotri’s THE TASHKENT FILES and Hotstar’s SPECIAL OPS.

Closing words on his experience of Bollywood and where he has reached, he now feels he wants to guide Bollywood aspirants that are from the US. And he extends a gesture to those seriously interested to find him on Instagram, @prashanttguptha, and get in touch with him. “Having been through what I have, I’d love to save many much miseries and hardships.”

