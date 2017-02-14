Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Prashantt, the American Bhagat Singh

February 14
22:52 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

1After the success of his 2016 release Neerja, actor Prashantt Guptha takes off with his next film Irada, releasing worldwide on February 17. The former New Yorker shares screen space with heavyweights Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi who have previously delivered back to back hits with Ishqiya and Dedh-Ishqiya.

Prashantt says, “2016 proved to be a major step up in my growth in the Indian film industry, and doing even a small but pivotal role in a major film like Neerja opened many doors.” Irada is the first of its kind thriller that addresses the major environmental crises of water and soil contamination in India caused by chemical industries.

Interestingly, Prashantt’s character in the film is named after the legendary freedom fighter of India, Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In a quick chat with Prashantt over how this materialized, he expressed, “Bhagat Singh was a noble soul, and the soul never dies. Every generation and every conflict and obstacle will pave the way for a Bhagat Singh to be born and stand up. I follow the same virtues in Irada and it was an honor to be given this name in the film.”

2Prashantt’s sardar get up is of deep amusement and great impression as he spent 3 months in becoming fully bearded, going to the Gurdwara every week and listening to Gurbaani. For a young man born and brought up in New York and of Rajasthani origin, this must have been no easy feat. At a recent promotional event in Mumbai, veteran Naseeruddin Shah walked up to Prashantt when he realized it was he who played Bhagat Singh, and congratulated him for his look and work.

Post Irada, Prashantt has two films in the pipeline, is now a partner in a Hollywood company based out of Los Angeles and continues to serve as the Indian Ambassador of Festival of Globe – Silicon Valley.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.