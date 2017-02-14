Prashantt, the American Bhagat Singh

After the success of his 2016 release Neerja, actor Prashantt Guptha takes off with his next film Irada, releasing worldwide on February 17. The former New Yorker shares screen space with heavyweights Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi who have previously delivered back to back hits with Ishqiya and Dedh-Ishqiya.

Prashantt says, “2016 proved to be a major step up in my growth in the Indian film industry, and doing even a small but pivotal role in a major film like Neerja opened many doors.” Irada is the first of its kind thriller that addresses the major environmental crises of water and soil contamination in India caused by chemical industries.

Interestingly, Prashantt’s character in the film is named after the legendary freedom fighter of India, Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In a quick chat with Prashantt over how this materialized, he expressed, “Bhagat Singh was a noble soul, and the soul never dies. Every generation and every conflict and obstacle will pave the way for a Bhagat Singh to be born and stand up. I follow the same virtues in Irada and it was an honor to be given this name in the film.”

Prashantt’s sardar get up is of deep amusement and great impression as he spent 3 months in becoming fully bearded, going to the Gurdwara every week and listening to Gurbaani. For a young man born and brought up in New York and of Rajasthani origin, this must have been no easy feat. At a recent promotional event in Mumbai, veteran Naseeruddin Shah walked up to Prashantt when he realized it was he who played Bhagat Singh, and congratulated him for his look and work.

Post Irada, Prashantt has two films in the pipeline, is now a partner in a Hollywood company based out of Los Angeles and continues to serve as the Indian Ambassador of Festival of Globe – Silicon Valley.

