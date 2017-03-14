Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Prayer meeting for Kansas victim

March 14
23:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Prayer meeting in St Louis.

Prayer meeting in St Louis.

ST LOUIS: The India Association of St. Louis in league with other organizations held an hour of prayer and day time vigil on Saturday, March 4 at Mahatma Gandhi center in memory of Srinivas Kuchibotla who lost his life due to the possible hate crime during a Kansas shooting at the Bar & Grill.

President Shailee Saran Varanasi started the hour with a minute of silence and the attendees held a candle to support the unity and diversity of the US. Representatives of non-Indian organizations also attended the event. After the vigil there was group discussion moderated by Ila Taylor and Uma Segal.

Attendees were given a chance to speak to elaborate on any incidents they encountered and to show their support to avoid such negative incidents.

Other faith and non-religious representatives showed their support by speaking about how we should be united together to remove the evil from society. Senator Mccaskill was not able to attend and instead sent a video message for the event to show his support.

The event was covered by local news media which includes Fox2, NPR and St. Louis Post Dispatch. The following day Fox 2 had news segment to interview the moderators and other board members to elaborate on the action plans to be drafted against hate crime.

Ashwin Patel

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.