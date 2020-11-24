India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Premier League confirms eight new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing

Premier League confirms eight new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing
November 24
11:03 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Premier League has confirmed eight new positive coronavirus tests after its latest round of testing.

Premier League, in a statement, said 1,530 players and club staff were tested from November 16 to November 22.
“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 16 November and Sunday 22 November, 1,530 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests,” the league said on Monday.

Premier League said that the players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing,” the statement added. (ANI)

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    'Frontline workers will be first to ... - https://t.co/avqpxkokiB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 12:16 pm

    #UK Home Office says Shamima Begum still national ... - https://t.co/qAdIbCBG7h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BorisJohnson #Britain #England #ISISBrideShamimaBegum #JointTerrorismAnalysisCentre #London #RIshiSUnakHometown #RishiSunakNetWorth #RishiSunakPhotos
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 10:30 am

    New therapy for flu may help ... - https://t.co/7BBa62viUz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaVaccineIndia #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #Covaxin #CovaxinUpdates #COVIDVaccine #DrHarshVardhan #FluVsCorona #Health
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 10:26 am

    PM-CM meet: Kejriwal blames Covid ... - https://t.co/w0Ts6mfDal Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #DelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 24, 2020, 10:18 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.