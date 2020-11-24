Premier League confirms eight new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing

‘Frontline workers will be first to get Covid vaccine’, PM tells CMs NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that health and frontline workers will get priority when it comes to getting the Covid vaccine when it arrives, while asking...

UK Home Office says Shamima Begum still national security threat LONDON: ISIS bride Shamima Begum still presents a national security threat, the Supreme Court was told on Monday, at the start of a two-day trial challenging the decision to revoke...

New therapy for flu may help fight Covid-19: Study NEW YORK: Scientists have developed a new therapy for influenza virus infections that may also prove effective against many other pathogenic virus infections, including HIV and Covid-19. In an average...

PM-CM meet: Kejriwal blames Covid spike on pollution, Mamata demands GST dues NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the Covid-19 situation of the eight worst-hit states in his first leg of PM-CM meeting on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal,...

Vaccine hopes push gold below Rs 49,000 per 10 gram MUMBAI: Futures of gold, which were soaring well above the Rs 50,000 mark till sometime back amid the weak economic scenario, have now started to ease and have fallen below...

Vegans, vegetarians at higher risk of bone fractures: Study LONDON: Compared with people who ate meat, vegans with lower calcium and protein intakes (on average) had a 43 per cent higher risk of fractures anywhere in the body, researchers...

Biden’s Secretary of State-designee Blinken sees India ties as ‘high priority’ NEW YORK: Antony Blinken, who has said that strengthening ties with India would be a “high-priority” in a new administration, has been designated for the post of secretary of secretary...

NZ PM highlights post-Covid economic recovery plans WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday highlighted the crucial importance of the primary industries, implying that her government would invest huge resources in the areas for accelerating...

‘Delhi Crime’ wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series NEW YORK: In what comes as a proud moment for India, Netflix web series ‘Delhi Crime’ has won the ‘Best Drama Series’ award at the 48th International Emmys. The International...

Premier League confirms eight new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing LONDON: Premier League has confirmed eight new positive coronavirus tests after its latest round of testing. Premier League, in a statement, said 1,530 players and club staff were tested from...

221 people stranded in Pakistan amid COVID lockdown return to India ATARI: Almost after eight months, 221 people who were stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to India on Monday. “Out of the total passengers, 135 are NORI...

Taapsee Pannu concludes ‘boot camp like schedule 1’ for ‘Rashmi Rocket’ MUMBAI: Sharing a glimpse of what she terms as ‘crazy’ fun, actor Taapsee Pannu who seems to be on a picture sharing spree from her upcoming sports drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’...

PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers of various states over COVID-19 situation today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of various states over the COVID-19 situation, through video conferencing on Tuesday. He had earlier chaired several...

India, EU can help shape global outcomes together, says Jaishankar NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India and Europe’s ability to work together can help shape global outcomes, adding that the partnership could create fairer...

Foreign Secy Shringla to visit Nepal amid map controversy NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Nepal from November 26-27 for the first time after assuming office, months after Nepal considered updating the country’s new map incorporating...

UK considers removing its judges from Hong Kong amid security law, disqualification of legislators LONDON: The United Kingdom’s government is mulling whether it is appropriate for British judges to continue to sit in Hong Kong’s top court, following the two “substantive” breaches of international...

While Trump considered bombing Iran, Biden ponders a new deal with it NICOSIA: The New York Times reported that on November 12, US President Donald Trump asked his senior advisers to examine options for airstrikes against Iran’s main nuclear facility at Natanz....

Dubai-based Indian attacked by surgical mask wearing burglars DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian has claimed that he was attacked by burglars wearing surgical masks at his home while he was sleeping, a media report said. The Dubai Court of First...

British social worker braves dengue, Covid, Cobra-bite in Rajasthan JAIPUR: A Briton social worker who has been coming to India to help local artisans through his charity organisation combated dengue, malaria and corona but came out of all the...