Prepping for ‘Thalaivi’

Kartarpur corridor to be opened for Indian Sikh pilgrims Nov 9 LAHORE: From November 9, Pakistan will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Kartarpur Sahib, a senior Pakistani official heading the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor project has announced. Project Director...

Foreigner held for entering India on forged travel documents MAHARAJGAN, Uttar Pradesh: A foreign national has been arrested here for entering the country on the basis of fake travel documents, a senior immigration official said. Shefer Kayani of Iranian...

Trump vows to win the most-Hispanic state in 2020 at rally RIO RANCHO, New Mexico: President Donald Trump has sought to bolster his re-election chances with a political rally in the border state of New Mexico, appealing directly to Hispanic voters...

Two Italian officers to stand trial over deadly 2013 shipwreck ROME: Two Italian officers accused of delaying the response to a 2013 shipwreck in which some 260 migrants drowned will stand trial for manslaughter, a court in Italy has ruled. Dozens...

US immigration courts’ backlog exceeds 1 mn cases WASHINGTON: The backlogged deportation docket pending in American immigration courts surpassed one million cases in August, despite President Donald Trump’s administration’s varied attempts to cut back on asylum claims. The...

Indians wake up to benefits of ‘desi ghee’ for stronger bones BHARAT UPADHYAY NEW DELHI: All the members of New Delhi-based S. Rahul’s family are health-conscious. That’s the reason why olive oil bottles, often perceived to be a healthier option compared...

Taking paracetamol in pregnancy risks child’s behavior LONDON: Women who take paracetamol during pregnancy are at risk of having children with behavior problems, warn researchers. The study, published in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, examined whether...

Lack of sleep does alter fat metabolism LONDON: Lack of sleep can be harmful as it can make participants feel less full after eating and metabolize the fat in food differently, says a study, adding to the...

Feeling depressed? This Chinese game may be the answer NEW YORK: When it comes to reducing depression risk among middle-aged and older adults in China, playing a game of mahjong may be the answer, according to new research. A...