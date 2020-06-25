Pres. Trump urged to reverse suspending H-1B and other work visas

India Post News Paper

June 25
Harish Rao

CHICAGO: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has urged President Trump to reverse his order suspending work visas through 2020:

 “I’m deeply disappointed by President Trump’s misguided order to suspend these key work visa programs. I urge him to reverse this decision to help ensure our health care system and broader economy are ready to combat the next phase of this pandemic and to create the jobs we need for our economic recovery.

The H-1B program in particular plays a crucial role in addressing our dangerous shortage of health care professionals while also providing other key sectors of our economy with talent from around the world to not only fill jobs, but also create new ones. Suspending this program will only weaken our economy and our health care workforce at a time when the need to strengthen both is as clear as ever.”  He said in a statement.

