President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol holds phone conversation with US president Biden

March 11
10:07 2022
SEOUL: President-elect Yoon Suk-Yeol had the first phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on March 10. This is the first phone call between leaders since his election.

The People Power Party (PPP) announced that US President Biden called president-elect Yoon and had a conversation to congratulate him on his election for about 20 minutes.
Yoon said in an acceptance speech held at the National Assembly Library on the 10th, “President Biden said he expects to meet soon and discuss further development of Korea-U.S. relations.”

According to Yoon’s campaign team, president Biden congratulated the victory for Yoon on Korea’s 20th presidential election and said he looks forward to working together to deepen cooperation on key global challenges, including climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and supply chains.

“President-elect Yoon also expressed his gratitude and respect to President Biden for the contribution of the US government to lead global cooperation against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said Yoon’s campaign team staff. “President Biden said that South Korea has also played an important role in the Ukraine Crisis.”

At the phone conversation, Yoon reportedly stressed the need for a stronger Korea-U.S alliance to respond to North Korea and called for President Biden to pay more attention to issues on the Korean Peninsula.

In response, President Biden said the US is closely monitoring the situation in North Korea and it is also considering North Korea’s recent ballistic missile provocations as a threat to the US President Biden reportedly stressed the importance of close coordination on North Korea between three countries, the US, South Korea, and Japan.

It is also reported that President Biden proposed that Yoon visit the White House in the US after the swearing-in and Yoon said he appreciates the invitation and hopes to visit the US soon. (ANI/Global Economic)

