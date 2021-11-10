India Post News Paper

President Kovind confers honorary rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief

President Kovind confers honorary rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief
November 10
2021
NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Nepal’s Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

“President Kovind confers the Honorary Rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, COAS, Nepali Army,” tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is on a four-day visit to India, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Nepal Army Chief General is in India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Sharma also met Naravane after reaching India yesterday.

In September, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari conferred the rank of General on Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the officiating Chief of the Army Staff. (ANI)

Tags
