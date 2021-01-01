President Kovind extends New Year greetings, hopes country marches ahead to achieve progress

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year and expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of the country’s progress.

Taking to Twitter, the President in a series of tweets said that challenges that arose out of the COVID-19 situation strengthen the country’s determination to move forward together.

“Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly,” the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

“Let us continue to work together for creating an inclusive society filled with the spirit of love and compassion that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation’s progress,” Rashtrapati Bhavan said in another tweet.

President in his greetings to citizens on the eve of New Year 2021 urged them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion, and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.

In his message, he said the difficult time arising out of the COVID-19 situation is a time for people to move forward in a united manner. (ANI)

Comments

comments