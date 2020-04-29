Something went wrong with the connection!

President, PM term Irrfan’s death big loss to world cinema

April 29
17:23 2020
NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Wednesday, condoled the death of noted film actor Irrfan Khan, terming it a big loss to the world of cinema. “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers,” the President tweeted.

Prime Minister also took to Twitter to express condolence over demise of the vasatile actor. “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

One of Bollywood’s finest actors, Irrfan Khan had worked in several famous Bollywood films, like “Piku”, “Sunday”, “The Lunchbox”, “Aan: Men at work”, and “Ghaath”. He had won over millions of fans with his roles in international and Indian films.

His acting career spanned 30 years, encompassing Indian, Hollywood and British films. He was last seen in “Angrezi Medium”, which hit screens before the nationwide lockdown in mid-March.

A National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus, Irrfan Khan shifted his base to Mumbai and acted in numerous television serials, including Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant (Doordarshan), AnooGoonj, Star Bestsellers and Sparsh. president_tweet_on_irrfan_khanHaving made his big screen debut with the Mira Nair’s Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988), Irrfan Khan came into his own with grey characters in films, like Haasil (2003) and Maqbool (2004).

A national award for Paan Singh Tomar (2011) and accolades for mainstream outings, like Hindi Medium (2017), were only some feathers in the actor’s cap.

