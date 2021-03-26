India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital after chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital after chest discomfort
March 26
15:35 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning owing to chest discomfort. The President, 75, complained of chest discomfort in the morning and thereafter he was rushed to the military hospital.

The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital said.

In a statement, the hospital authorities said: “He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable.” Sources said the President will stay in the hospital till the time the entire medical diagnosis is complete. The doctors are taking care of things, said the hospital authority.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind in hospital ... - https://t.co/q3gWXmgJno Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #ChestDiscomfort #DailyCasesIndia #DelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 10:06 am

Being Muslim, being queer - https://t.co/vesOq1VOI1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BeingMuslim #BeingQueer #Gay #Homosexuality #India #LGBTQ #LGBTQCommunity #Muslims #Political #Survival #WesternAssam
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:56 am

#Cholesterol might hold key to new ... - https://t.co/lKDw9MiFPN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AlzheimersDisease #AnthonyFauci #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:27 am

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 ... - https://t.co/seTRRuaigV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
h J R

- March 26, 2021, 5:21 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.