India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Press Statement on recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmersâ€™ protests

Press Statement on recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmersâ€™ protests
February 03
14:24 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

“The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India.

Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26, Indiaâ€™s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was besmirched, and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital.

Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilised society everywhere.

Indian police forces have handled these protests with utmost restraint. It may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded.

We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of Indiaâ€™s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.

Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible. ”

#IndiaTogether

#IndiaAgainstPropaganda

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Azure Solution Architect Best Of The Cloud Career - Â Exam: AZ-303 - https://t.co/0oEIQdYoIw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AWB #CloudSolutionArchitect #CLoudSolutions #ExamAZ303MicrosoftAzureArchitectTechnologies #MicrosoftCertifications
    h J R

    - February 3, 2021, 3:09 pm

    Meet Andy Jassy who will be the next Amazon CEO - https://t.co/3RZTBAPVr0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - February 3, 2021, 9:36 am

    #UAE considers making own Covid-19 vaccine - https://t.co/rxWNj4F99P Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidVaccineDubai #Covid19Vaccine #DubaiTourism #DubaiVaccineUpdates #SaudiArabTourism #UAECovidCases #UAEVaccine #UnitedArabEmirates #World
    h J R

    - February 3, 2021, 9:33 am

    3 in 4 Indian professionals ... - https://t.co/YMs1sPwiqq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianProfessionalsToLookForNewJob #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - February 3, 2021, 9:29 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.