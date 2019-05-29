Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pressure Pak for probe into demolition of Guru Nanak Palace, Amarinder urges Modi

Pressure Pak for probe into demolition of Guru Nanak Palace, Amarinder urges Modi
May 29
16:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pressure the Pakistan government to undertake a thorough probe into the reported demolition of the centuries-old Guru Nanak Palace.

The palace in Pakistan’s Punjab province has been partially demolished by vandals, who also sold its precious windows and doors, a media report said Monday.

The Chief Minister has also offered to get the property rebuilt by his government if the Centre is able to secure Islamabad’s permission for it.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Singh asked Modi to seek a probe by Pakistan into the “wanton destruction” of the property and bring to justice those involved.

The chief minister called for urgent steps to restore the remaining structure through scientific conservation.

He requested to impress upon the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to preserve all such monuments associated with Sikh heritage in an institutionalised manner so that such incidents do not recur.

In a press statement, Amarinder Singh said his state government would rebuild the building if the Centre gets permission for it from Pakistan.

Singh said the palace’s destruction had hurt the sentiments of Sikhs around the world.

“The building, which some media reports cite to be around four-centuries-old and has been visited by a large number of Sikh pilgrims, has been rapaciously pillaged and destroyed,” Singh’s letter said.

He said it has caused great consternation in the state as it had happened at a time when the two countries are poised to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

On Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, too had urged Modi to take up the issue with his Pakistan counterpart.

The walls of the four-storeyed building had pictures of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak as well as of various Hindu rulers.

The “Palace of Baba Guru Nanak”, said to have been built over four centuries ago, was frequented by a number of Sikhs from across the world, a Pakistan media report had said.

A group of locals not only partially demolished the structure allegedly in connivance with Auqaf department officials but also sold its precious windows, doors and ventilators, the media report said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.