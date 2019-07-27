Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Priest at Sikh temple in California ‘assaulted’

Priest at Sikh temple in California ‘assaulted’
July 27
10:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The priest of a gurdwara in California was allegedly assaulted on Thursday night in an apparent hate crime, media reports said on Friday.
The priest, Amarjit Singh, told local Fresno Bee newspaper that an intruder, who broke open the window to enter his home inside the gurdwara campus, punched him, asked him to go back to his country and yelled obscenities at him.

Singh is a priest at the Sikh Temple Modesto Ceres, around 100 miles (160 kilometres) east of San Francisco.
The miscreant, who was wearing a mask, allegedly punched Singh in the neck. He shouted at him, saying “country, country, country, go back, go back, country,” Singh told the daily. The attacker also yelled obscenities at him and had something in his hand to break the windows, he said.

Modesto City Councilman Mani Grewal, who is also a member of the gurdwara, described it as a hate crime. In a video, he said it looked like “this was an attack incited by hate, by bigotry”.
“We have seen that this has been going on for a while now,” Grewal told Fresno Bee, adding that such incidents had increased in the last couple of years.
The local police, which has started an investigation into the issue, said it was too early to conclude that this was a hate crime.
Local Congressman condemned the incident.

“I stand with my friends in the Sikh community at this terrible time. Every American — regardless of faith — should be able to practise their religion freely and without the fear of violence. This disgusting attack is not representative of who we are and we must find the person responsible,” Congressman Josh Harder said.
“This is part of a larger pattern of hate against minority communities in the Central Valley. An attack on one minority community is an attack on all minority communities — whether it’s Sikh, Latino, Muslim, LGBTQ, Assyrian or anyone else,” he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.