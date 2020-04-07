Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund
April 07
14:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
UPIQR

Scan the QR Code and donate directly to PM-CARES fund

Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’ has been set up.

Objectives :

• To undertake and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress, either man-made or natural, including the creation or up-gradation of healthcare or pharmaceutical facilities, other necessary infrastructure, funding relevant research or any other type of support.

• To render financial assistance, provide grants of payments of money or take such other steps as may be deemed necessary by the Board of Trustees to the affected population.

• To undertake any other activity, which is not inconsistent with the above Objects.

Constitution of the Trust :

• Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

• The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees (Prime Minister) shall have the power to nominate three trustees to the Board of Trustees who shall be eminent persons in the field of research, health, science, social work, law, public administration and philanthropy.

• Any person appointed a Trustee shall act in a pro bono capacity.

Other details :

• The fund consists entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals/organizations and does not get any budgetary support. The fund will be utilised in meeting the objectives as stated above.

• Donations to PM CARES Fund would qualify for 80G benefits for 100% exemption under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Donations to PM CARES Fund will also qualify to be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure under the Companies Act, 2013

• PM CARES Fund has also got exemption under the FCRA and a separate account for receiving foreign donations has been opened and it will be made operational soon. This will enable PM CARES Fund to accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations based in foreign countries. This is consistent with respect to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). PMNRF has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011.

While donating funds, citizens and organizations can doubly check the following details to make sure they are donating to the right account:

Name of the Account: PM CARES
Account Number: 2121PM20202
IFSC Code: SBIN0000691
SWIFT Code: SBININBB104
Name of Bank and Branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch
UPI ID: [email protected]

The modes of payment available on the website pmindia.gov.in are: debit and credit cards, Internet banking, UPI such as PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay and so on, and RTGS and NEFT transfers.

The PM CARES Fund is exempt under the Income Tax Act, 1961 under Section 10 and 139 for return purposes. Contributions towards PM-CARES are notified for 100 percent deduction from taxable income under section 80(G) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Rahul Gandhi red flags #Hydroxychloroquine export to US - https://t.co/3hQ4xL3Y7X Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pV2joQnjEl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:38 am

#Whatsapp limits frequently forwarding messages to 1 chat at a time - https://t.co/b2W1QFlpgj Get your news featur… https://t.co/rGpoY0ZN8H
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:23 am

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in E ... - https://t.co/p6H7sv3X2M Get your news featured use… https://t.co/1qYBrnxi8F
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:16 am

Indian-origin surgeon dies of COVID-19 in UK - https://t.co/9z5vThoC0N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ZN6oie9wKv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:11 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.