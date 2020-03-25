Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Prince Charles declared COVID-19 positive

Prince Charles declared COVID-19 positive
March 25
18:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, but is “otherwise in good health”, his spokesman said on Wednesday, The Prince of Wales, 71, is “displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health”, the spokesman said, reported the BBC. 

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus, he added. The couple were now self-isolating in royal residence Balmoral in Scotland, the spokesman said, adding it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus”.

Charles is not the first member of the royalty to test positive for COVID-19. Prince Albert of Monaco has also tested positive.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Prince Charles declared COVID-19 positive - https://t.co/jVijy06GiU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/LZWcWsw9wV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:29 pm

RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING NEWS: Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus. https://t.co/PXS8Kt5gYF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 1:27 pm

Big Bazaar enters doorstep delivery space as biggies log out - https://t.co/aGeLVE9IlY Get your news featured use… https://t.co/5smyw79NnX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 9:18 am

539 COVID-19 cases in India: #ICMR - https://t.co/fxwO4xhL4H Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ccUexKkWoN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 25, 2020, 9:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.