India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Prince William, Prince Harry mutually finalise statue design of Princess Diana

Prince William, Prince Harry mutually finalise statue design of Princess Diana
April 05
11:41 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Months after turmoil in the royal family due to the bombarded interview, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry have mutually agreed on a final sculpture design of their late mother Princess Diana for the planned statue unveiling event to be held on her birthday.

According to Page Six, months after family tension between the royal brothers- Duke of Cambridge, and Duke of Sussex, they have agreed on a final design for the sculpture of their late mother Princess Diana that is planned to be unveiled on July 1, marking the occasion of her 60th birthday.
The statue of Diana will be crafted by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.

A source close to the sculpture told, “It will have been signed off by William and Harry, that much I do know.”

This word of development comes months after the widely discussed interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their second child together, where the couple detailed the lack of support they received from his family, ultimately leading them to step away from their royal duties.

Additionally, the duo told Oprah about a conversation that allegedly took place while Meghan was pregnant about son Archie Harrison’s skin tone. (ANI)

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American activist fights ... - https://t.co/5A8yBCUdxP Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #JoKaur
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:36 am

India's plan ensures #Vultures rule skies once again - https://t.co/zYgivicGub Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AreVulturesDangerous #DelhiVultures #GetRidOfVultures #IndiaVultures #VulturesCircling #VulturesInIndia #VulturesNewDelhi #Vultutres
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:32 am

New USTR slams India's high tariffs, equalisation levy - https://t.co/ND2odNmfRL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Community #Diaspora #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #FIA #GDP #GDPLoss #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianEconomy
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:27 am

'Letter-bomb' blast: Post HC ... - https://t.co/53uSFsog0i Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #100Crore #AjitPawar #AnilDeshmukh #BJP #Congress #India #MahaVikasAghadi #MVA #NCP #ParambirSingh #Political #RahulGandhi #SachinWaze #SharadPawar #ShivSena #TRPScam
h J R

- April 5, 2021, 10:25 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.