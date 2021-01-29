India Post News Paper

Prism Health Lab helps overcome geographic COVID-19 testing barriers

Prism Health Lab helps overcome geographic COVID-19 testing barriers
January 29
11:24 2021
Prism team

Prism Health Lab Team at its Chinatown Clinic

Suresh Bodiwala

Chicago Prism Health Lab has developed its sixth COVID-19 testing location in order to provide Chicagoland’s various communities with access to safe, easily accessible, and affordable testing options. 

The locations, which offer no-cost testing and are open to all, are part of a joint effort with State Rep. Theresa Mah and Ald. Byron Sigcho (25th) to bring permanent testing sites to communities that need them the most. Prism Health Lab’s 6th site, located at the Chicago Public Library in Chinatown at 2100 S Wentworth Ave, is permanent.  

“The goal of having these locations is to do everything we can to eliminate the barriers to our health care for our Chinese and Latinx community, particularly our immigrant community,” Sigcho-Lopez said.

“Our immigrant communities, particularly our Spanish-speaking and Chinese immigrant community, are disproportionately suffering from COVID-19,” Mah said. “Making testing more widely available is part of what we can do to help people protect themselves and, ultimately, our communities.”

“We are happy to be here with members of this diverse community because we’re dedicated to getting everyone one step closer to life before COVID-19,” said Zul Kapadia, CEO & President of Prism Health Lab. “We have faith that grassroots initiatives like ours will be recognized, and as we transition into the Biden Administration, we hope our voices – the voices of Chicago’s communities – will be heard when executing the vaccine roll-out.”

Prism Health Lab’s testing sites offer a wide range of services & support, and can accommodate patients who speak English, Spanish, Cantonese, and Mandarin. Insurance is not required and there is no copay or deductible.

COVID Test; Theresa Mah State Representative 2nd District

COVID Test; Theresa Mah State Representative 2nd District

Prism Health Lab testing sites are open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday and 11a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday in the following areas:  Laramie & 18th, Cicero, IL Peterson & Western, West Ridge, Chicago, IL Archer & Wentworth, Chinatown, Chicago, IL Lake & Bryn Mawr, Roselle, IL Schaumburg & Plum Grove, Schaumburg, IL Touhy & Niles Center, Holiday Inn, Skokie, IL

 

     Breaking News
      
