Pristyn Care launches integrated mobile app; enables location-based discovery of doctors

Pristyn Care launches integrated mobile app; enables location-based discovery of doctors
April 07
14:33 2022
An upgraded, state-of-the-art integrated app, helps easy discovery of expert surgeons for convenient in-clinic or online consultation

GURGAON: Pristyn Care, a Gurgaon-based healthcare unicorn, today launched a new avatar of their state-of-the-art integrated app. The embedded location-based filtering works on a discovery database. This assists users in effortlessly finding the most easily accessible doctor/surgeon for free in-clinic or online consultation. The app uses the latest frameworks and architecture for an intuitive interface that complements the visual design and easy usability. It is also packed with additional features like downloading CoWIN Vaccination Certificate, scheduling COVID vaccine shots for boosters as well as the 12 and above age groups. It also has the feature of creating ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) card instantly.

Pristyn Care, which is among the largest healthcare providers in the country, offers free consultation, state-of-the-art surgery, and end-to-end support to make the patient’s journey smooth.

Commenting on the app, Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, co-founder, said, “We want to improve our patient experience through this app. The app provides them with reliable and updated information – a detailed symptom checker for various diseases, guiding them to the nearest specialist doctor, free consultation, access to high-quality health and wellness blogs, and scheduling for COVID shots for booster or vaccination for the 12 and above age group. Not only this, but the app also allows users to download a CoWIN vaccination certificate. In addition, the app can help any user to create an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) card. ABHA, a government initiative, helps one keep up-to-date health records of self and family at the same secure place.”

Speaking about the technology, Gaurav Bagga, Head of Product and Engineering, said, “Patient is at the center of all we do at Pristyn Care. Our app is a powerful tool that helps our users connect with expert surgeons, keeps them connected to their patient care coordinator team, and ensures easy access to assistance. The app also helps patients track their journey and provides our patients and care seekers easy access to our D2C range of health and wellness products too. Our app is supremely safe and secure, and its protective features keep data privacy at the core by offering high-level security to personal and medical data.”

About Pristyn Care

Founded by Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney in August 2018, Pristyn Care is a leader in secondary care surgeries.  

Pristyn Care has a wide ecosystem of 150+ clinics, 800+ hospitals, and 400+ in-house super-specialty surgeons currently operating in 40+ cities across India. A team of expert surgeons perform advanced surgeries for over 50+ diseases using the latest Advanced Medical technology such as Laser, laparoscopy, Microdebriders, Lasik, etc. across advanced surgical Centres.

Pristyn Care has differentiated itself by ensuring that a 24/7 personal care coordinator is allotted to every patient. The coordinator ensures A to Z of surgery â€“ pre-surgery consultation with the doctor, assists in getting prescribed diagnostics done, helps with remote insurance clearance, admission and discharge formalities, cab pick-up/drop and post-surgery follow-up consultation. This ensures that patients and their family members focus on recovery rather than running around.

