Priyanka Chopra introduces her character ‘Pinky’ from ‘The White Tiger’

October 16
11:06 2020
NEW DELHI: Sharing a few stills from her upcoming film ‘The White Tiger,’ actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday introduced her character of Pinky from the film.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor took to Instagram to share stills from the film featuring her and penned down a caption explaining the film and her role in it.
While one of the pictures sees Priyanka seated on the couch with newcomer Adarsh Gourav, the other one sees her seated on the floor with her eyes downwards.

She explained in the caption, that her character in the film is that of a first-generation immigrant in America. “In #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Pinky madam, who is a first generation immigrant in the US. She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then… life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy,” she wrote in the caption.

“This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands. The White Tiger, coming soon to Netflix globally,” she further wrote in the caption. Alternatively in a separate Instagram post, Priyanka described the story of the film about a family and the “plight of one man – Balram Halwai,” which portrayed by newcomer Adarsh Gourav in the film.

Another set of stills of the ‘The White Tiger’ see actor Rajkummar Rao in them and Priyanka said that Rao will be showcasing depths in his role. The Netflix original is based on the New York Times Bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of ‘The White Tiger.’ The film is helmed and bankrolled by Ramin Bahrani.

The release date of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers of the film. (ANI)

