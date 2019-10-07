Something went wrong with the connection!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes first Indian celeb to go #BehindTheTweets

October 07
16:40 2019
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the first Indian star to feature on microblogging site Twitter’s video series #BehindTheTweets. #BehindtheTweets is a video series, shot with different celebrities where they unveil the secrets and the stories behind their much talked about tweets.

The 37-year-old actor, who is currently in India to promote her upcoming Hindi film “The Sky Is Pink”, has shot videos for the series and the first clip was released by the platform on Monday.

“I’ve used Twitter for quite some time now and it was so much fun to revisit my older tweets and remember the stories behind them with #BehindTheTweets. “I think I’m going to do this every couple of years just to relive some of the fun, crazy moments in my life, much like I’ve been doing during promotions for my current film, ‘The Sky is Pink’. It’s like a timeline of your thoughts and emotions,” Priyanka said in a statement.

She joins Hollywood names like Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers and Cole Sprouse among others to go #BehindTheTweets. The second video will go live soon. “The Sky Is Pink”, directed by Shonali Bose and also featuring Farhan Akhtar, releases this Friday.

