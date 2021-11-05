India Post News Paper

Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja at LA home, fans hail her for keeping traditions alive

November 05
10:07 2021
LOS ANGELES: Despite living away from India, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas never leaves a chance to keep her traditional values alive. Her recent Diwali Puja celebrations at her home in Los Angeles is proof of the fact.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka, on Diwali night, shared a string of images, in which she along with her husband Nick Jonas can be seen performing Lakshmi puja.Â “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali,” she captioned the post.

For the occasion, the two chose to wear ethnic. While Priyanka wore a yellow saree, Nick was dressed up in an embroidered white kurta.Â The glimpse of Priyanka and Nick’s Diwali puja was a feast for the eyes. Many even praised Priyanka for celebrating Indian culture across the world.

“Beautiful pictures. Proud of you,” a fan commented.

“Nick performing Lakshmi puja… beautiful. This makes me love Nick even more than I already do,” another one wrote.Â A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by actor Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers’ show ‘Citadel’. (ANI)

