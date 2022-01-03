India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Priyanka Chopra shares how she welcomed New Year with family, friends

Priyanka Chopra shares how she welcomed New Year with family, friends
January 03
12:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has shared glimpses of her New Year celebration with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ actor posted pictures which revealed that they celebrated the New Year on a yacht, though in the location for her pictures, PeeCee wrote, “Heaven :)”.
They were also accompanied by her friend and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla.

In the caption, she penned, “Photo dump* So grateful for family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore u @natasha.poonawalla.”

Nick dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section. Earlier, Nick had shared an adorable picture from the same celebration where Priyanka could be seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

Sharing the mushy post, he wrote, “My forever New Years kiss.” The much-in-love couple, who are often in a long-distance relationship due to their busy work schedules, got married in December 2018. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesNew Year Priyanka ChopraPriyankaPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra Jonas Latest PicsPriyanka Chopra Photo
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

WISH YOU A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

NEW-YEAR-2022-1

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.