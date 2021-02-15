Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy picture with hubby Nick Jonas

India Post News Paper

NEW DELHI: International star Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a picture posing along with hubby Nick Jonas. She captioned the picture as, “My forever Valentine. I love you.”
In the picture, Priyanka and Nick looked breathtakingly gorgeous while sharing an endearing moment. Priyanka looked pretty in a blue floral dress while Nick looked classy donning an uber-cool shirt. Both seemed completely living in the moment, as the picture spoke volumes of their unconditional love for each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick Jonas who was a coach on The Voice season 18, will be returning in the role for the new season that debuts on March 1, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra who was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’ opposite Rajkummar Rao has announced her hair care range ‘Anomaly’, sometime back. She is also busy in promoting her autobiography memoir, ‘Unfinished’ and will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama ‘Text for You’, directed by Jim Strouse. (ANI)

 

